Updated on: November 02, 2021 12:53 IST

Today visit Siddha temple of Lord Kuber

Today visit Siddha temple of Lord Kuber. This temple built on the holy bank of river Narmada is the main center of faith of the devotees. There is a huge crowd on Dhanteras. It is said that one who wants to gain immense wealth must visit Lord Kuber temple on the day of Dhanteras.