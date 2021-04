Today is Sheetla Saptami, know auspicious muhurat

The Udaya Tithi of Chaitra Krishna Paksha is Shashthi and the day is Saturday. Shashthi Tithi was till 5:59 in the morning. After that, Saptami Tithi started. Along with this, it is Sheetla Saptami. Apart from this, Variyan Yoga will remain till 8:58 in the night.