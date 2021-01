Today is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, avoid eating poi saag

January 24 is the Ekadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha. Ekadashi Tithi will be till tonight 10:58 pm. Dwadashi date will be thereafter. On Dwadashi Tithi, one should not eat Poi. Poi is an evergreen leaf, which is used as a vegetable.