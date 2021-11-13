Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
  Samudrik Shastra: Do not share personal matter with people with Wry neck

Updated on: November 13, 2021 12:20 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Do not share personal matter with people with Wry neck

According to Samudrik Shastra, people with crooked neck are very talkative and these people believe in speaking more. They can't keep secrets, so no personal talk should be done with such people.
