Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Oceanography: Know the nature of a person with white nails

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 08, 2021 11:17 IST

Oceanography: Know the nature of a person with white nails

According to oceanography, people with such nails are normal, their intellectual ability is also fine, but if there are white or black spots on the nails, then the person is very clever.
Horoscope Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Samudrik Shastra

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News