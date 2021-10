Updated on: October 18, 2021 10:45 IST

Jupiter and Mercury are changing paths, know what will be the effect on zodiac signs

Today at 11 o'clock in the afternoon, Jupiter is transiting in Capricorn. It will enter Aquarius on the night of November 20 at 11:24 minutes while moving at the same speed. On the other hand, at 8.48 o'clock tonight, they will be in Virgo and will enter Libra at 9:53 am on November 2, moving at the same speed.