Updated on: December 11, 2023 11:11 IST

Horoscope Today, December 11: Know Your Zodiac Based Predictions | Astrology

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Margashirsha Krishna Paksha, Trayodashi and Monday. Trayodashi Tithi will end today at 7:11 am. Sukarma Yoga will last till 8:58 pm tonight. Also, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 12:14 pm today, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will appear.