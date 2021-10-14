Keep these Vastu rules in mind while performing Havan on Navami of Navratri
Samudrik Shastra: Know about the heart line in the palm
Today, visit Maa Jhandewali Temple in Delhi
Recommended Video
Keep these Vastu rules in mind while performing Havan on Navami of Navratri
Samudrik Shastra: Know about the heart line in the palm
Today, visit Maa Jhandewali Temple in Delhi
Worship Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Navratri, know the method of worship here
Top News
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt today
PM Modi wishes speedy recovery for Manmohan Singh
India logs 18,987 fresh Covid cases, over 19,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 2.6L
Fuel prices hike after two-days pause, Petrol nears ₹111-mark in Mumbai | Check revised rate
WHO forms new expert group to study origin of COVID
Relief for commoners? Govt cuts basic customs duty, agri cess on edible oil as prices spiral
Latest News
Opinion | How Pakistan is using terror groups from Afghanistan to cause turmoil in the Valley
Nora Fatehi summoned by ED in money laundering case, Jacqueline Fernandez to appear tomorrow
IPL 2021: David Hussey provides update on Andre Russell's fitness ahead of final against CSK
Shehnaaz Gill talks about love, emotional attachment post Sidharth Shukla's death: Pyaar jo hai na..
Petrol and diesel prices hiked by 0.31 to 0.37 paisa
Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
1 dead, 3 injured after bus falls from flyover in UP's Ghaziabad
Court adjourns Aryan Khan and other accused bail hearing
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Thursday October 14, 2021
Japan PM dissolves lower house for October 31 national election
US, Israel say they are exploring a 'Plan B' for Iran
WHO forms new expert group to study origin of COVID
Pakistan PM Imran Khan receives list of names for ISI chief, amid impasse with military
World Bank chief highlights 'tragic reversal' in development amid pandemic
IPL 2021: David Hussey provides update on Andre Russell's fitness ahead of final against CSK
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC Qualifier 2 - Ponting blames poor batting in Powerplay for defeat
IPL 2021, KKR vs DC - Dinesh Karthik reprimanded for breaching code of conduct
IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: KKR defeat DC by three wickets, set up title clash with CSK
IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Anything can happen against CSK, says Morgan after KKR enter IPL final
Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE: Court to pronounce verdict on bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt today
Shehnaaz Gill talks about love, emotional attachment post Sidharth Shukla's death: Pyaar jo hai na..
Aryan Khan Drug Case: Key points by lawyer of SRK's son in favour of bail plea
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket: Crazy that someone else will tell you if you are woman enough or not
Aryan Khan Drug Case: Key points from NCB's reply opposing bail plea
Sensex jumps over 350 points to hit 61,000 for first time; Nifty tops 18,200
Fuel prices hike after two-days pause, petrol nears ₹111-mark in Mumbai | Check revised rate
Air India under Tata Group will be real challenge: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta
Wipro Q2 consolidated profit up by 17% to Rs 2,930.6 crore
TCS to end work from home soon; asks employees to return to office by November 15
OnePlus 9RT launch set for October 13: Expected price, specifications
BenQ launches new lineup for monitors, projectors in India
Android 12 will provide robust enterprise trust and security: Google
YouTube brings new audio features
CoWIN vaccination certificate: How to download international travel certificate
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Durga Puja Day 1: 'Chal Chitra', portrays pain of partitions during 1947, 1971 in Kolkata pandal
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals &Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes
Garba in PPE kits! Video of girls dancing during Navratri to spread COVID-19 awareness goes viral
Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS ARMY 'doesn't need permission to dance' as their fav K-pop singer turns 26
Viral video: Little girl imitating Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amuses fans
Happy Navratri Day 9: On Maha Navami worship Maa Siddhidatri | Significance, Puja Vidhi, Mantra
Navratri Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while performing Havan on Mahanavami
Horoscope Oct 14: On Maha Navami, Pisces will be able to finish their tasks, know about others
Lipping-up the much-needed skincare regime!
Durga Puja 2021: Know about Sindoor Khela ceremony, history, significance and much more