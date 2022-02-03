Thursday, February 03, 2022
     
  • Haryana govt's 75% quota for locals in private jobs put on hold by Punjab and Haryana High Court
  • Developments on northern border underscored need of capable forces with optimal component of boots on ground backed by modern tech: Army Chief
  • Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal to be held on February 27: Notification
Updated on: February 03, 2022 10:52 IST

February 3, 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the third day of Magh Shukla Paksha and it is falling on Thursday. Tritiya date will remain till 4:38 am today. After that, Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Tonight there will be Parigha Yoga till 9.17 pm. Know today's auspicious time
