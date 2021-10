Updated on: October 25, 2021 10:06 IST

Do visit Varaha Shyam temple located in Rajasthan

There is a divine temple of Lord Vishnu in Jalore district of Rajasthan called Varaha Shyam Temple. Varaha Shyam Temple is very special in itself. Here Lord Vishnu is seated in the form of Varaha with Mother Lakshmi. It is believed that God took this incarnation to liberate the earth.