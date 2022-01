Updated on: January 29, 2022 9:53 IST

29 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Dwadashi date of Magha Krishna Paksha and it is a Saturday. Dwadashi date will be 8.38 pm tonight. Tonight, Mool Nakshatra will remain till 2.49 o'clock in the night. Today Shukracharya will be transiting in Sagittarius at 2:14 pm. Know today's auspicious time.