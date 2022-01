Updated on: January 27, 2022 15:40 IST

27 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the tenth day and Thursday of Magha Krishna Paksha. Dashami Tithi will remain at 2:17 pm late tonight. After that Ekadashi date will start. Tonight, there will be growth yoga till 1:04 pm. Know today's auspicious time.