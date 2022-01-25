Tuesday, January 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. 25 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Astrology Videos

Updated on: January 25, 2022 17:54 IST

25 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the rising date of Magha Krishna Paksha Saptami which will remain till 7.49 am. Along with this, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 9.12 am while Chitra Nakshatra will be there till 10.55 am. Know today's auspicious time.
Astrology

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News