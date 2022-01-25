Updated on: January 25, 2022 17:54 IST

25 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the rising date of Magha Krishna Paksha Saptami which will remain till 7.49 am. Along with this, Dhriti Yoga will remain till 9.12 am while Chitra Nakshatra will be there till 10.55 am. Know today's auspicious time.