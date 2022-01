Updated on: January 24, 2022 11:41 IST

24 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the day of Udaya Tithi of Magha Krishna Paksha, Shashthi and Monday. Shashthi Tithi will be 8.45 am today. Sukarma Yoga will remain till 11.11 o'clock in the afternoon. Along with this, there will be Hasta Nakshatra till 11.15 o'clock in the afternoon. Starting from 8.45 am today, Patal Bhadra will remain till 8.17 pm. Know today's auspicious time.