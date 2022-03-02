Updated on: March 02, 2022 10:53 IST

2 March 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is Amavasya Tithi and Wednesday of Falgun Krishna Paksha. Amavasya Tithi will remain till 11.04 pm tonight. Today there will be Shiva Yoga till 8.21 in the morning. Know today's auspicious time.