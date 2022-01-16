Sunday, January 16, 2022
     
Updated on: January 16, 2022 13:36 IST

16 Jan 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and it is a Sunday. Chaturdashi date will remain till 3.19 pm late tonight. Indra Yoga will remain till 6.15 pm today. Know today's auspicious time.
