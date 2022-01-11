Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
Updated on: January 11, 2022 11:23 IST

11 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today is the rising date of Paush Shukla Paksha Navami and Tuesday. Navami date will remain till 2.22 pm today. Siddha Yoga will remain till 10.55 am today. Know today's auspicious time.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani

