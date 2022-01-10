Updated on: January 10, 2022 11:10 IST

10 January 2022: Know today's auspicious time

Today the udaya tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha is Ashtami. Ashtami date will remain till 12.25 pm today. After that Navami date will start. Today there will be Shiva Yoga till 10.36 am. Know today's auspicious time.