Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aap Ki Adalat Video
  5. UNGA hall was empty, Imran went on ranting: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Aap Ki Adalat Videos

UNGA hall was empty, Imran went on ranting: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 23:08 IST ]

Pakistan born writer and commentator Tarek Fatah said that Pakistan took an opportunist stance after abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Fatah said Khan went on speaking in UNGA even when the hall was empty. Tarek Fatah was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoImran Khan pretends to be Pathan for fake pride: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat Next VideoNawaz Sharif is the elected PM of Pakistan not Imran: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat  