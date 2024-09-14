Yogi Adityanath says Gyanvapi Mosque is actually 'Lord Shiva temple', courts controversy

Follow us on Image Source : X/MYOGIADITYANATH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an event.

During an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi is, in fact, a 'temple of Lord Shiva.' He stated that calling it a mosque is a misrepresentation, emphasising its sacredness as ‘Sakshat Vishwanath’ (Lord Shiva).

"When Adi Shankar came to Kashi Vishwanath, Lord Vishwanath wanted to test him. When he was going for a bath in the Ganga river, Lord Vishwanath stood in front of him in a different form (Chandaal). Adi Shankar asked him to move aside... Adi Shankar was shocked to listen to knowledgeable words from a 'Chandaal'... He introduced himself as Vishwanath himself and said I am the Vishwanath, for whose worship you have come here... Unfortunately, people call the Gyanvapi a mosque but Gyanvapi is 'Sakshat Vishwanath'," said UP CM.

Obstacles to national unity

Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the confusion surrounding Gyanvapi’s identity, suggesting it hinders both worship and national unity. He stressed that this lack of recognition contributed to India’s historical colonisation.

The Gyanvapi controversy

The dispute centers on claims by Hindu activists that the mosque was built on a demolished temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. A Varanasi court recently allowed Hindu worship in the mosque’s sealed basement, with ongoing legal battles over the site’s history. The next court hearing on an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) excavation request is set for September 18.

