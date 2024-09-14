UP: Yogi govt effects major administrative reshuffle, transfers 29 IAS officers, Lucknow gets new DM

Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
The DMs of several districts, including Lucknow, have been changed. A total of 29 IAS officers have been transferred in a major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By : Ruchi Kumar Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
Lucknow
Published on: September 14, 2024 10:32 IST
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh, administrative reshuffle
Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In a major administrative reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred 29 IAS officers, including the District Magistrate (DM) of Lucknow. DMs of several other districts have been reshuffled, in which CP Singh has been appointed as the new DM of Lucknow, while Nidhi Gupta was given the charge of Amroha.

Ghanshyam Meena has been made the DM of Hamirpur, and Dinesh has been appointed as the DM of Jaunpur. Ravindra Mandar has been assigned as the DM of Prayagraj, and Arvind Bangari as the DM of Agra. Navneet Chahal has been appointed as the DM of Azamgarh, and Ravindra Singh has been made the DM of Fatehpur.

IPS transfers in UP in July  

Earlier in July, several IPS officers were transferred in Uttar Pradesh. Rajesh Kumar Singh was made the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Police Commissionerate of Kanpur Nagar. Shyam Narayan Singh was appointed as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Etah. Gaurav Banswal was made the Police Commissioner of Varanasi, and Abhishek was appointed as the SP of Bijnor. Neeraj Kumar Jadaun became the SP of Hardoi. Eiraj Raja was appointed as the SP of Ghazipur.

Ram Sewak Gautam was made the SP of Shamli, and Keshav Chand Goswami was sent to the Intelligence Headquarters in Lucknow as the SP. Dr. Omveer Singh was appointed as the DCP of the Police Commissionerate of Lucknow, while Dr. Durgesh Kumar became the SP of Jalaun.

Transfers of 9 IPS officers in Bihar  

Meanwhile, in Bihar, transfers have also been carried out. A total of 9 IPS officers have been transferred. The Home Department has issued a notification regarding these transfers. For the second consecutive day, IPS officers in Bihar have been reshuffled. Earlier, on September 12, 29 IPS officers in Bihar had been transferred.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan govt effects major administrative reshuffle, transfers over 100 IAS officers

