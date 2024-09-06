Rajasthan govt effects major administrative reshuffle, transfers over 100 IAS officers across state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma

In a massive administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government transferred 108 IAS officers while 20 IAS officers were given additional charges. The order was issued by the Personnel Department of the state government on Thursday (September 5).

Who was transferred?

As part of the reshuffle, Shubhra Singh has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation. Shreya Guha has been appointed as Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department in Jaipur. Bhaskar Atmaram has been made the Principal Secretary of Public Health Engineering and Ground Water Department in Jaipur, while Rajesh Kumar Yadav has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Health Department. Hemant Kumar Gera has been made the Chairperson of the Revenue Board in Ajmer.

Gayatri A. Rathore has been appointed as Principal Secretary of Medical, Health & Family Welfare and Panchayati Raj. Vaibhav Galriya has been made Principal Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department. T. Ravikant has been appointed Principal Secretary of the Mines and Petroleum Department. Subir Kumar has been made Principal Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution. Bhawani Singh Detha has been appointed as a member of the Revenue Board in Ajmer. Vikas Sitaramji has been appointed as Chairperson of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate Tribunal.

List of further appointments

Manju Rajpal has been made Secretary of the Cooperative Development Department and Registration, while Naveen Jain has been appointed Secretary of the Finance Department. Krishan Kant Pathak is now the Secretary of the Personnel Department, Bhinu Prakash Eturu has been appointed Secretary of the Tribal Area Development Department, and Neeraj Kumar Pawan is now Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. Ravi Jain has been appointed Secretary of the Tourism, Arts, Literature, Culture, and Archaeology Department, as well as Director General of the Jawahar Kala Kendra. Sumit Sharma is now Secretary of the Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Department, and Ravi Kumar Surpur has been appointed Secretary of the Finance (Revenue) Department.

