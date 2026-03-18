Varanasi: 14 arrested after biryani iftar party on boat in Ganga; AIMIM claims 'hatred for Muslims'

Varanasi:

A controversy has erupted in Varanasi after a video showing an iftar gathering on a boat in the Ganga River went viral, leading to the arrest of 14 Muslim youths. The incident, which took place between Rajghat and Namo Ghat, has sparked a political and communal debate over religious sensitivities and legal action.

According to reports, the group had organised an iftar party on the river during Ramzan, where those observing the fast broke it with fruits, dry fruits and reportedly biryani. The video of the gathering quickly spread across social media, prompting police action.

Arrests after iftar video goes viral

Following the circulation of the video, police launched an investigation and arrested 14 individuals seen on the boat. Authorities said the arrests were made after verifying the footage, and cases have been registered against the accused under charges including hurting religious sentiments and other relevant sections of the law.

The complaint was reportedly filed by Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Rajat Jaiswal, who demanded strict action against those involved. In the complaint, it was alleged that non-vegetarian food, including chicken biryani, was served during the iftar gathering and that food remains were thrown into the river.

'Non-veg food consumed, bones dumped in Ganga River'

The incident has drawn strong reactions from political and religious groups. Members of the BJP and other Hindu organisations expressed outrage, stating that the Ganga is a sacred river for millions and that serving non-vegetarian food on its waters hurts religious sentiments. Some groups also alleged that the act was deliberate and part of a larger conspiracy.

Responding to the arrests, Waris Pathan of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen criticised the action, calling it an example of growing hostility. He questioned the legal basis of the arrests, asking under which law individuals could be jailed for breaking their fast during iftar.

Pathan also drew attention to what he described as selective outrage, stating that pollution in the river often goes unchecked, while action was taken in this case. His remarks have added to the ongoing debate, with the issue continuing to generate sharp reactions across political and social platforms.

Report by Ashwini Tripathi

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