Akhilesh Yadav seeks blessings from Avimukteshwaranand in Lucknow, rebukes 'fake saints'

Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, in Lucknow and sought his blessings. Yadav said receiving the spiritual leader’s guidance before starting any important work is always considered auspicious.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yadav said he had come mainly to seek Shankaracharya's blessings. When asked if the visit was connected to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, he replied that people in politics often express views freely, especially in the age of social media, but his visit was purely to take blessings from the revered seer.

The Samajwadi Party leader also remarked that blessings from the Shankaracharya would help expose and end the influence of “fake saints”. Although he did not name anyone, he stressed that genuine spiritual guidance remains important in society.

Avimukteshwaranand launches campaign for cow protection

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati reached Lucknow a day earlier as part of a campaign focused on cow protection. During the interaction, Yadav highlighted that his government had taken steps in this area during its tenure. He said the first cow milk plant in Uttar Pradesh was established in Kannauj when the Samajwadi Party was in power.

Yadav added that caring for cows has been a tradition in his family since childhood. Even today, he said, the first roti prepared at home is offered to a cow.

BJP to cancel several MLA tickets, says Yadav

Commenting on political developments, the former chief minister claimed that there were reports of possible ticket cancellations within the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the state elections. According to him, meetings were allegedly being held in several districts to decide which candidates would retain their tickets and whose nominations might be cancelled.

He also alleged that there were discussions about reprimanding the two deputy chief ministers and suggested that they might struggle to win their seats.

Former CM flags LPG shortage

On national issues, Yadav criticised the Central government over reports of LPG shortages in different districts. He said residents in cities such as Gorakhpur and Varanasi were facing difficulties in obtaining cooking gas cylinders.

Responding to a question about a reported attack involving a US submarine and an Iranian frigate that had come for joint exercises on India’s invitation, Yadav said the vessel had arrived as a guest and the incident was therefore concerning.

He also expressed sadness over the recent attack on former Farooq Abdullah, saying such incidents should not take place. Yadav added that Abdullah should receive the highest level of security that the Indian government can provide.