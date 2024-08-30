Vande Bharat train connecting Lucknow-Meerut to be launched today: Check timings and stoppages

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An image of the Vande Bharat Express train.

Vande Bharat Express: Yet another Vande Bharat Express train is set to be launched in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially flag off the new train on August 31 at 1 PM, marking another milestone in the expansion of the Vande Bharat network. This will be the 11th Vande Bharat Express for the state and will establish a direct connection between Meerut and Lucknow -- the state capital.

The introduction of this new service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, bringing it down to under 7 hours, offering a faster and more comfortable option for commuters. The inaugural journey of the train, designated as 22490/22489, is scheduled to commence on August 31. As per the Railway ministry, this Vande Bharat service will boost religious tourism in the region by providing a faster mode of commuting to pilgrimage sites like Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple and Augharnath Temple among others

Stoppages of Lucknow-Meerut Vande Bharat Express

Meerut City

Moradabad Junction

Bareilly

Lucknow

Timings of the train

The new Vande Bharat Express will depart from Meerut City at 6:35 am and is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow at 1:45 pm. Along its route, the train will stop at Bareilly and Moradabad Junctions. It will have a five-minute halt at Moradabad Junction at 8:35 am and a two-minute stop at Bareilly Junction at 9:56 am.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Charbagh railway station in Lucknow at 2:45 pm. It will reach Bareilly Junction at 6:02 pm, and Moradabad Junction at 7:32 pm, before concluding its journey at Meerut City at 10:00 pm. This schedule is designed to offer a convenient and efficient travel option for passengers, enhancing connectivity between these key cities in Uttar Pradesh.

10 Vande Bharat trains currently operating in UP

Varanasi-Delhi Express

Varanasi-Ranchi Express

Patna-Gomtinagar Express

Lucknow-Dehradun Express

Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Express

Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Express

Anand Vihar-Dehradun Express

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Habibganj Express

