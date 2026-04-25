Uttar Pradesh shocker: Class 10th student brutally assaulted in school, father alleges severe facial injuries

New Delhi:

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra where a Class 10 student was allegedly beaten brutally inside a school campus in the Sikandra area. The assault left the student with severe injuries, including multiple broken teeth and a suspected jaw fracture. The student is currently unable to speak.

The incident reportedly took place within the school premises, raising immediate concerns about student safety. Despite the gravity of the situation, the school administration has not yet issued a clear statement, which has further fueled anger among parents.

Father alleges negligence by school authorities

According to the victim’s father, the school contacted him around 7:30 am on Saturday, informing him that his son had sustained a “minor injury” and should be picked up. However, when he reached the school, he found his son bleeding from the mouth, with cotton stuffed inside, and being supported by a school staff member.

He alleged that no proper first aid was provided and that the child was left in severe pain without immediate medical attention. Instead of arranging medical care, the school allegedly downplayed the situation.

Child undergoing treatment, complaint filed

The injured student has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment, including surgery. The father has filed a complaint at the Sikandra police station against the accused student involved in the incident.

Police officials confirmed that the incident appears to have stemmed from a dispute between two students. Authorities have begun an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage from the school premises to identify those responsible and determine the sequence of events.

Also Read: 'I lost, Papa won': 24-year-old lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur; cites childhood abuse in suicide note