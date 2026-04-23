UP Board 10th, 12th results: Full list of best-performing districts, here are the top 10

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad district-wise topper data for 2026 shows a clear concentration of high-performing regions, with western Uttar Pradesh districts dominating both Class 10 and Class 12 merit lists. From Agra to Hathras, multiple districts have recorded students scoring well above 90 per cent, indicating consistent academic performance across schools.

The district-level lists provide a deeper look at performance patterns beyond the state topper list, highlighting where high scorers are coming from and how different regions compare.

UP Board Class 10 district-wise top performers

In the High School results, Agra emerges as one of the strongest districts, with the top scorer securing more than 96 per cent and several others crossing the 94 per cent mark. Firozabad follows closely, where multiple students have scored above 92 per cent, reflecting a strong cluster of high performers within the district.

Mainpuri and Etah also feature prominently, with top scorers in these districts reaching the mid-90s range. Mathura and Aligarh continue the trend, with consistent representation of students scoring above 93 per cent across the district's top 10 lists. The data indicates that these districts are not producing isolated toppers but a wider pool of high achievers.

UP Board class 10th Results: Top 10 districts

Based on the High School district topper data, the following districts emerge as top-performing regions:

Agra

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Mathura

Aligarh

Hathras

Kasganj

Bulandshahr

Ghaziabad

These districts have multiple students in their respective top 10 lists with scores largely above 90 per cent, indicating a strong concentration of high performer

UP Board Class 12 district-wise top performers

A similar pattern is visible in the Intermediate results, where Agra again leads with top scores nearing 95 per cent and a strong presence of students above the 90 per cent range. Hathras stands out with one of the highest individual scores among districts, while Etah and Firozabad maintain consistent performance with multiple high scorers.

UP Board class 12th Results: Top 10 districts

Districts such as Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr also show steady representation in their respective top 10 lists. The spread of high marks across districts suggests that performance is not limited to a single region but is distributed across multiple academic centres.

In the Intermediate results, the top-performing districts include:

Agra

Firozabad

Mainpuri

Etah

Mathura

Aligarh

Hathras

Kasganj

Bulandshahr

Baghpat

These districts show consistent representation in the district topper lists, with several students scoring above 90 per cent across streams

Consistency across districts and classes

One of the key takeaways from the district-wise data is the overlap in top-performing regions across both Class 10 and Class 12. Districts like Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Etah appear consistently in both lists, pointing to stable academic ecosystems rather than one-time results.

This consistency also reflects the role of schools in these regions that continue to produce high scorers year after year, indicating focused preparation and structured evaluation support.

The district-wise topper lists show that academic excellence in the UP Board is widely distributed. Instead of a few dominant urban centres, multiple districts are contributing to the pool of high scorers. With several students across districts crossing the 90 per cent mark, the data highlights a competitive environment where strong performance is becoming more widespread across the state.