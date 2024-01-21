Uttar Pradesh: Murder-accused criminals injured in gunfight with police in Noida

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Two criminals were injured in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida in the early hours of Sunday (January 21), officials said. The miscreants were identified as Anuj and Nitin who sustained injuries in the encounter which broke out at around 5 am in Noida Sector 49. The duo were wanted in a stabbing case of a man, Mehndi Hasan, who died at Baraula village in Noida on Saturday. The victim was allegedly stabbed in which he sustained severe injuries. He was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the reason behind the attack seemed to be an old enmity among them.

The police launched a chase to nab the two accused people on Sunday when the duo attempted to escape and fired at the police.

The police said that they opened fire in retaliation after the two persons fired at them while trying to escape.

"The duo sustained injuries in the firing and have been taken to district hospital for treatment," police said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | VHP to hold procession in Noida today ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration | Check police advisory

ALSO READ | UP: Section 144 imposed in Noida, Gr Noida, Lucknow in view of Ram temple ceremony and Republic Day