Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. UP bypolls 2024: Congress demands 5 seats from Samajwadi party as negotiations continue

UP bypolls 2024: Congress demands 5 seats from Samajwadi party as negotiations continue

UP bypolls 2024: The Samajwadi Party had won five out of ten seats in the 2022 assembly elections where by-polls are to be held.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Lucknow
Updated on: October 09, 2024 15:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh, UP bypolls, UP by-elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh by-polls: As part of the seat-sharing pact, Congress has demanded five out of ten seats going for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh from the Samajwadi Party, said sources. Talks are ongoing between the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections.

Samajwadi Party and Congress are I.N.D.I.A. bloc allies in Uttar Pradesh. Both of them had fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance. 

Congress has requested five seats, but SP is reluctant to concede that many. A consensus may be reached with SP potentially agreeing to give Congress four seats. SP has already announced its candidates for six seats in the by-elections.

The assembly seats where bypolls are due are Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad). 

The story is being updated. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X