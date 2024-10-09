UP bypolls: SP releases first list of 6 candidates, fields Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit from Milkipur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav

UP by-elections: Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released its first list for Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It's worth noting that by-elections will be held for 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. After performing well in the Lok Sabha elections, SP is hopeful of a good showing in these by-elections as well. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Tej Pratap Yadav from Sisamau, Naseem Solanki from Phulpur, Mustafa Siddiqui from Milkypur, Ajit Prasad from Katehari, Shobhawati Verma from Majhwan and Dr. Jyoti from Bind.

Tej Pratap from Karhal is from Yadav family, grandson of Mulayam Singh's elder brother. He has been MP from Mainpuri. Naseem Solanki, is the wife of former SP MLA Irfan Solanki has been fielded from Phulpur, Ajit Prasad from Katehari is the son of MP Awadhesh Prasad. Shobhavati Verma, wife of MP Lalji Verma has been a District Panchayat member and Jyoti Bind is the daughter of SP leader Ramesh Bind. Ramesh Bind lost to Anupriya Patel in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The assembly seats where bypolls are due are: Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad).

According to sources, Congress is angry with SP over the announcement which released the list without consulting its ally. However, it yet to be clear whether Congress will accept Samajwadi Party's offer of two seats or will decide to break the alliance.