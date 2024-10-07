UP bypolls 2024: Samajwadi Party announces candidate for Akhilesh Yadav's Karhal Assembly seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Mainpuri: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its candidate for the by-election in the Karhal Assembly seat. Tej Pratap Yadav will be the SP candidate for this by-election. The announcement was made by SP's National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav. This seat had been vacated following the resignation of party chief Akhilesh Yadav after his election in the Lok Sabha.

It's worth noting that by-elections will be held for 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. After performing well in the Lok Sabha elections, SP is hopeful of a good showing in these by-elections as well. On Monday, SP's National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, during a public gathering in Karhal, announced Tej Pratap Yadav's candidacy. He said that a member of the Saifai family would contest the Karhal by-election, and SP’s candidate will be Tej Pratap Yadav.

What happened in the previous elections?

In the 2022 elections, SP had won 5 out of the 10 Assembly seats where by-elections are now being held. SP is visibly enthusiastic about these upcoming elections.

BJP's strategy for bypolls

For the upcoming by-elections on ten seats in UP, the BJP has prepared a panel of three candidates for each seat. The dates for these by-elections are expected to be announced soon. Today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting to discuss the by-election preparations. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary, Organisation Secretary Dharampal Singh, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

After a disappointing performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is putting its full strength into the by-elections for these ten seats. The candidate panels prepared for each seat have been carefully designed, considering caste and regional dynamics. To ensure effective preparation, CM Yogi Adityanath has formed a team of 30 ministers. The Chief Minister himself is overseeing the Milkipur and Katehri seats, while both Deputy CMs have been given the responsibility of two seats each.

