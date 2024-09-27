UP SC-ST Commission formed, Baijnath Rawat appointed as chairman

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @BPSVERMABJP Baijnath Rawat

After receiving approval from Governor Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (September 27) released a list of newly appointed members to the state's SC-ST Commission. Former MLA Baijnath Rawat was named as the commission's chairman, while Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar were appointed as vice-chairmen. The government release also listed 16 new members of the commission.

Chairman and Vice-Chairman Appointments

The appointments of Baijnath Rawat as chairman, along with Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar as vice-chairmen of the state's SC-ST Commission comes at the crucial time as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in a key decision removed the upper age limit of 65 years for the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson, and commission members.

Members of the SC-ST Commission

The government notification detailed the following members appointed to the SC-ST Commission:

Harendra Jatav – Meerut

Mahipal Valmiki – Saharanpur

Sanjay Singh – Bareilly

Dinesh Bharat – Agra

Shiv Narayan Sonkar – Hamirpur

Neeraj Gautam – Auraiya

Ramesh Kumar Toofani – Lucknow

Narendra Singh Khajuri – Meerut

Tijaram – Azamgarh

Vinay Ram – Mau

Anita Gautam – Gonda

Ramesh Chandra – Kanpur

Mithai Lal – Bhadohi

Umesh Katheria – Bareilly

Jitendra Kumar – Kaushambi

Anita Kamal – Ambedkarnagar

