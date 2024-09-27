UP SC-ST Commission formed, Baijnath Rawat appointed as chairman

After receiving approval from Governor Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (September 27) released a list of newly appointed members to the state's SC-ST Commission. Former MLA Baijnath Rawat was named as the commission's chairman, while Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar were appointed as vice-chairmen. The government release also listed 16 new members of the commission.
Chairman and Vice-Chairman Appointments
The appointments of Baijnath Rawat as chairman, along with Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar as vice-chairmen of the state's SC-ST Commission comes at the crucial time as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in a key decision removed the upper age limit of 65 years for the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson, and commission members.
Members of the SC-ST Commission
The government notification detailed the following members appointed to the SC-ST Commission:
- Harendra Jatav – Meerut
- Mahipal Valmiki – Saharanpur
- Sanjay Singh – Bareilly
- Dinesh Bharat – Agra
- Shiv Narayan Sonkar – Hamirpur
- Neeraj Gautam – Auraiya
- Ramesh Kumar Toofani – Lucknow
- Narendra Singh Khajuri – Meerut
- Tijaram – Azamgarh
- Vinay Ram – Mau
- Anita Gautam – Gonda
- Ramesh Chandra – Kanpur
- Mithai Lal – Bhadohi
- Umesh Katheria – Bareilly
- Jitendra Kumar – Kaushambi
- Anita Kamal – Ambedkarnagar
READ MORE | Schools to remain shut in UP's Ayodhya tomorrow due to heavy rains, here's when classes will resume
READ MORE | Panic in Bahraich: Infant, minor girl injured in wolf attacks