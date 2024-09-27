Friday, September 27, 2024
     
UP SC-ST Commission formed, Baijnath Rawat appointed as chairman

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the appointment of Baijnath Rawat as the chairman of the state's SC-ST Commission. Vice-chairman roles were assigned to Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Lucknow Updated on: September 27, 2024 22:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh News
Image Source : X/ @BPSVERMABJP Baijnath Rawat

After receiving approval from Governor Anandiben Patel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (September 27) released a list of newly appointed members to the state's SC-ST Commission. Former MLA Baijnath Rawat was named as the commission's chairman, while Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar were appointed as vice-chairmen. The government release also listed 16 new members of the commission.

Chairman and Vice-Chairman Appointments

The appointments of Baijnath Rawat as chairman, along with Bechhan Ram and Jeet Singh Kharwar as vice-chairmen of the state's SC-ST Commission comes at the crucial time as the Uttar Pradesh cabinet in a key decision removed the upper age limit of 65 years for the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson, and commission members.

Members of the SC-ST Commission

The government notification detailed the following members appointed to the SC-ST Commission:

  • Harendra Jatav – Meerut
  • Mahipal Valmiki – Saharanpur
  • Sanjay Singh – Bareilly
  • Dinesh Bharat – Agra
  • Shiv Narayan Sonkar – Hamirpur
  • Neeraj Gautam – Auraiya
  • Ramesh Kumar Toofani – Lucknow
  • Narendra Singh Khajuri – Meerut
  • Tijaram – Azamgarh
  • Vinay Ram – Mau
  • Anita Gautam – Gonda
  • Ramesh Chandra – Kanpur
  • Mithai Lal – Bhadohi
  • Umesh Katheria – Bareilly
  • Jitendra Kumar – Kaushambi
  • Anita Kamal – Ambedkarnagar

