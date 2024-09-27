Panic in Bahraich: Infant, minor girl injured in wolf attacks

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative image

In a disturbing incident, a wolf attack has left two individuals injured, including a six-month-old infant, in the villages of the Hardi police station area of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh. Both victims have been admitted to the district hospital, where medical professionals are currently providing treatment.

The attack occurred Thursday night, marking a resurgence of wolf incidents that had temporarily ceased in the region for nearly two weeks. Residents, along with forest officials, had been relieved during this lull.

According to reports, the infant, Aroosh, was visiting his maternal grandparents' home in the village of Ghoomni when the attack took place. His mother, Phoolmati, was nursing him at around 2:30 AM when the wild animal attempted to drag the child away. In a frantic struggle, the mother fought to keep her son safe, eventually scaring the wolf off as it retreated into the forest. However, Aroosh sustained injuries during the ordeal.

In a separate incident within the same police jurisdiction, a five-year-old girl named Mamta was also attacked by a wolf while she was sleeping with her sister. The attack occurred around 2:30 AM, and after Mamta raised an alarm, the wolf fled. Both children were initially taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment, but due to the severity of their injuries, they were referred to the district hospital for further care.

The series of attacks has created panic among the villagers, who now call for increased vigilance and preventive measures to protect themselves and their children from wild animals. Forest officials must assess the situation and implement strategies to mitigate future attacks.