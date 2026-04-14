Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh's sequel becomes highest-grossing Indian film without release in Gulf and China

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has made history by becoming the highest grossing Indian movie in global terms without earning anything from Gulf countries and China. It took the film only 24 days to gross Rs 1700 crore worldwide, which is a record-breaking achievement for Hindi cinema.

The spy action film is directed by Aditya Dhar. The success of the film has been due to its domestic success and its decent showings abroad as well. The film skipped the Gulf countries and China but has managed to earn more than Rs 410 crore gross abroad from countries like North America, UK, Australia and some parts of Europe.

Dhurandhar 2 leaves behind Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2

India films have been dependent on Gulf countries for overseas audiences. China may not have been a reliable market but it has certainly contributed to reaching a new high for certain movies. Films such as Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion have definitely profited from such markets. However, Dhurandhar 2 has proven that success of such magnitude is possible despite being devoid of such markets due to successful showings in their home countries.

It has already managed to reach Rs 1000 Crore net collection in India alone including its Hindi edition. Even in its fourth week, it continues to draw audiences, supported by steady word of mouth and repeat viewership, something that is not very common for big releases today.

Top indian grossers worldwide without Gulf and China

Dhurandhar 2 - Rs 1700+ crore

Pushpa 2 - Rs 1685+ crore

Baahubali 2 - Rs 1615+ crore

With over Rs 1700 crore already collected and the film still performing steadily, Dhurandhar 2 is now aiming to finish among the top three highest-grossing Indian films worldwide, even when Gulf and China numbers are considered.

Also Read: Dhurandhar franchise surpasses Rs 3000 crores worldwide, sets historic record in Indian cinema