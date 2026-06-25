Mirzapur The Movie teaser has fans hooked, say 'Munna ki whistle plus Guddu face-off, bas yehi dekhna tha'

New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie is finally here, and fans cannot stop talking about it. Marking the franchise's transition from OTT to the big screen, the teaser offers a glimpse into what promises to be a bigger and bloodier version of the Mirzapur universe.

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser

The teaser of Mirzapur: The Movie reunites audiences with familiar faces like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while introducing Jitendra Kumar as the new Bablu Pandit. Ravi Kishan also joins the franchise in a pivotal role, adding a fresh dynamic to the story. Expanding beyond the streets of Purvanchal, the film travels to the deserts of Rajasthan, promising a bigger canvas and a grand cinematic experience. Watch it here:

Mirzapur: The Movie teaser X Review

Unsurprisingly, the teaser has created a frenzy online. Within minutes of its release, social media was flooded with reactions from fans, many of whom praised the scale of the film, the return of iconic characters and the surprises packed into the first look.

A netizen wrote, “Bhaiii Munna wapas pura Jon Snow scene ho gaya… ‘hero hain hum’ ab samajh aa raha hai kya matlab tha!”

An excited fan wrote, “Teaser dekh ke lag raha hai story kahin past mein ja rahi hai kuch toh alag khel hai… curiosity max ho gayi!”

A fan’s tweet read, “Purvanchal se seedha desert?? bhai scale toh next level kar diya… Mirzapur bada ho gaya legit!”

“Sach bolu toh OTT wala show theatre mein dekhne ka feel hi alag hoga India mein pehli baar itne bade scale pe ho raha hai… kaafi crazy hai!,” a tweet read.

An excited fan’s tweet read, “OG log wapas, scale bada, action zyada… yeh film nahi full event lag raha hai 4 Sept fixed!”

Here are some other X posts:

What do we know about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan. Together, they will bring to life an untold chapter from the world of Mirzapur.

When is Mirzapur: The Movie releasing?

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 4, 2026. It will hit cinemas in both Hindi and Telugu.

Also read: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu Bhaiya replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit in Mirzapur The Movie, fans react