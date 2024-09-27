Schools to remain shut in UP's Ayodhya tomorrow due to heavy rains, here's when classes will resume

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO schools closed in Ayodhya.

Schools from Class 1 to 12 will remain closed on Saturday in Ayodhya due to heavy rains. An official notice in this regard has been issued by the Ayodhya Education Officer on Friday evening. The development comes as the city has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days. If the weather condition improves, the classes will resume on Monday.

Even as the monsoon has been withdrawn in many places across the country, it is still raining in Uttar Pradesh with heavy rain being witnessed in Prayagraj and Lucknow on Friday. Similar weather conditions are going to prevail in both areas tomorrow as well.

The weather office has issued a rainfall alert in UP Uttarakhand. The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in East and UP for 27 September. The weather will be clear from October 2. The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rain with thunder and lightning in many areas in UP.

The weather department has issued a rain alert in the eastern and other regions of the state on Friday. According to the weather department, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued in Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Sonbhadra, Sant Kabir Nagar, Chandauli, Ballia, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Maharajganj, Bagpat, Bijnor, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Moradabad, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Rampur and surrounding areas on Friday.