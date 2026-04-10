UP final voter list out after SIR: 2.05 crore voters deleted; know how to check your name

Lucknow:

The final voter list in Uttar Pradesh was released on April 10 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, leading to a significant reduction in the number of registered voters. Around 2.05 crore names have been removed from the rolls. Before the revision exercise began, the state had 15.44 crore voters, which has now come down to approximately 13.40 crore, with the final figure standing at 13,39,84,792.

According to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the draft voter list released in January had already seen 2.89 crore names deleted. Some of these could not be mapped, while others were issued notices during the verification process. Compared to the January draft, however, the final list released now includes an addition of around 84 lakh voters.

Where to check your name

Officials have advised voters to verify their details in the updated list. If a person finds that their name has been removed, they can first approach the District Magistrate of their respective district and, if required, escalate the matter to the Chief Electoral Officer. Voters who were not part of the SIR process can still apply by submitting Form 6 to get their names added to the electoral roll.

Residents can check their names online through the official portals, including voters.eci.gov.in and ceouttarpradesh.nic.in.

How to check your name in the voter list

To verify your details, visit the official Election Commission website at voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.in.

Navigate to the Electoral Roll section and select Uttar Pradesh as the state. Then choose the option for Final Roll 2026 or SIR Final Roll 2026.

Next, select your district, such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Mau, or Agra, followed by your assembly constituency and booth number. Enter your name, along with your father’s or spouse’s name and age, and proceed with the search.

The voter list will appear in PDF format, which can be downloaded. You can then search for your name within the document.

The final voter list serves as the official record used during elections, and only those whose names are included in it are eligible to vote.

With the release on April 10, voters are being urged to verify their details in advance to avoid any issues on polling day.

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