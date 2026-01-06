CM Yogi hits out at INDIA bloc, says VB-G RAM G milestone for rural development The Centre recently introduced Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G), replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, implemented by the UPA-led government in 2005.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G-RAM-G) law would prove to be a milestone for rural development in India, asserting that it marks a revolutionary step toward achieving the goal of a developed nation.

Why did CM Yogi hold the press conference?

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said, "Our press conference today is about the important steps taken by the Prime Minister during the recent winter session of Parliament. A significant act has been passed in this regard, known as the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025. This act is poised to be a landmark in India's rural development landscape. The need for this press conference arises because those who have plundered the country's resources for a long time, forcing the poor to starve and the youth to migrate and suffer the pangs of unemployment, are now worried that if they support such reforms and this transparent approach to rural development and the vision of a developed India, their misdeeds will be exposed."

VB-G RAM G milestone for rural development: CM Yogi

"This (VB-G RAM G Act) will form the foundation of a developed India. The goal of a developed India can only be realised when the states are developed. States will develop when our fundamental unit, the village, develops. When we empower the rural economy, when our farmers become self-reliant, and when workers are ensured social security and respect, then the vision of a developed India will move forward. I welcome this and express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

He further alleged that certain groups had been exploiting the country's resources for years and claimed that the same forces were now opposing the new law. "These are the very people who looted national resources for a long time, and they are now questioning this legislation," the Chief Minister said, targeting the Congress and the INDIA alliance.

He said the opposition alliance should be expressing gratitude for the bill instead of opposing it. “The INDIA alliance is opposing this law only to protect corruption,” he alleged.

Adityanath further said that the vision of a developed India can be realised only when every state progresses. "This law is an important and transformative step in that direction," he said.

Taking a swipe at previous Congress-led governments, the Chief Minister alleged large-scale irregularities in rural employment schemes. "During the Congress and INDIA alliance governments, fake job cards were created and false attendance was marked. They would dig pits only to fill them up again. That is why their interests are now being hurt," he claimed.

