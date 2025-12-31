UP: 48 criminals killed in encounters in 2025, highest under Yogi Adityanath since 2017 Uttar Pradesh Police recorded its highest annual encounter deaths in eight years, with 48 alleged criminals killed in 2025. The state also reported extensive action against illegal conversions, cow smuggling and organised crime, along with massive recoveries of vehicles, valuables and mobile phones.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police reported its highest annual encounter deaths in eight years, with 48 alleged criminals killed in 2025. The data was released on Wednesday by DGP Rajeev Krishna during a press briefing at the state police headquarters. The figures cover police action from March 20, 2017, when Yogi Adityanath took over as Chief Minister, to December 29, 2025. According to the data, 266 accused persons have been killed in encounters since 2017 as part of what the DGP called a zero-tolerance strategy against crime. In 2025, police conducted 2,739 operations in which 3,153 accused were injured and 48 were killed. One policeman also lost his life during these actions. The encounter toll over the years stood at 41 in 2018, 34 in 2019 and 26 each in 2020 and 2021. The numbers dropped to 13 in 2022, before increasing again to 26 in 2023 and 25 in 2024. The 2025 figure surpassed all previous years since 2017.

Crime operations since 2017

Between 2017 and 2025, police carried out 16,284 operations. These resulted in 10,990 accused injured and 266 killed. During these encounters, 1,783 police personnel were injured and 18 were killed. Officials stressed that all encounters were carried out in self-defence and in accordance with the law. The operations form part of a wider crackdown on organised crime and repeat offenders, as per the DGP.

Action on illegal conversions and cow slaughter

DGP Krishna also shared data on action taken under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. Between January 1 and December 20, 2025, 475 cases were registered and 855 accused were arrested. Chargesheets were filed in 379 out of 409 cases.

On cow smuggling and slaughter, police registered 1,197 cases in 2025 and arrested 3,128 accused. Chargesheets were filed in 958 cases. Action was taken against 613 accused under the Goonda Act and proceedings under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act were initiated against 1,273 persons. "Assets worth Rs 7.38 crore were seized as part of these actions," the officer added, as per PTI.

Large-scale recoveries across the state

The police also reported significant recoveries in theft, robbery, dacoity and house-breaking cases. In 2025, they seized 8,543 two-wheelers and 911 four-wheelers. Cash worth Rs 28.69 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 52.27 crore and property worth Rs 58.17 crore were recovered.

The DGP said that 54,995 mobile phones valued at Rs 84.25 crore were recovered across the state. Of these, 49,404 phones worth Rs 76.59 crore were returned to their owners.

Huge volume of case property disposed

Between January 1 and December 20, 2025, police disposed of 1.16 lakh vehicles, cash worth Rs 50.97 crore, jewellery valued at Rs 76.42 crore and electronic items worth Rs 3.36 crore. They also disposed of narcotic substances weighing 84,790 kilograms and 9.61 lakh litres, along with other property valued at Rs 39.53 crore in accordance with legal provisions.

