Two boys killed in balcony collapse during Muharram procession in Lucknow

Lucknow:

Two boys were killed in a tragic accident during a Muharram procession in Lucknow's Itaunja area on Friday. The mishap left around 10 others injured after a balcony collapsed while food and sharbat were being distributed.

According to local councillor Ashfaq, the procession had reached a house where residents were distributing food to participants from the balcony. As several people standing below reached up and held onto the balcony to collect the food, the structure reportedly gave way under the excessive weight, trapping several people beneath the debris.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Doctors declared 12-year-old Ali and 14-year-old Armaan dead, while the remaining injured are undergoing treatment.

Confirming the incident, DCP (North) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said the two boys were standing on the balcony distributing sharbat during the Muharram procession when it collapsed due to the excessive load. He added that around 10 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

What police said

Confirming the incident, DCP (North) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary said police received information about a balcony collapse in the Mahona area under the Itaunja police station limits and immediately rushed to the spot, shifting the injured to hospitals.

He said two boys, 12-year-old Ali and 14-year-old Arman, lost their lives after the balcony collapsed due to excessive weight while they were distributing sharbat during Muharram. Around 10 others were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

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