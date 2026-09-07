'Being forced to join army': Kanpur-based engineer detained in Russia; wife seeks help from CM Yogi

Authorities in Moscow have reportedly detained an Indian engineer who had been working legally in Russia and is being pressurised to join the Russian military, the Kanpur-based man's wife has claimed, seeking help from the government and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a 1.15 minute video that has gone viral on social media, the woman - identified as Sneha Gupta - said she had been living in Russia, along with her husband Chandan Gupta and their 10-year-old son. On September 5, Chandan was detained by Russian Police and is being forced to join the Russian military amid Moscow's war with Ukraine.

Chandan hails from Kanpur and was working with a Noida-based company (UFlex). Some reports have claimed that Chandan was detained for drinking, along with a friend, in a public place and damaging public property.

"He was arrested around 12.30 am. He had done nothing. He has been jailed. I don't know the language here either. I, therefore, request the Chief Minister to help us. People are being forced to join the Russian army. Please, I request everyone to share my video and help it reach the Chief Minister," a visibly emotional Sneha said in the video.

India Embassy responds

The Indian Embassy in Russia has responded to Sneha's video and said it is looking into the matter. In a statement on X (previously Twitter), the embassy said it is in touch with Sneha and the local authorities, and providing all possible assistance to the family.

"We have seen a social media post by an Indian national regarding her husband," the embassy said. "We are in touch with her and the local authorities in the matter. As per law enforcement authorities, it is a legal matter and they are looking into it. The Embassy has also sought consular access."

There have been numerous incidents of Indians serving in the Russian military since the beginning of the Ukraine war in February 2022. In July, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said around two dozen Indian nationals are still serving in the Russian Army and efforts are underway to secure their release.

India has been in consistent touch with Russia to release all Indians serving as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units. The MEA has also called upon Indians to stay away from job offers which are "fraught" with risks.

With inputs from Anurag Srivastava

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