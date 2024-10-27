Top Lucknow hotels receive bomb threats: 'Explosions are hidden in black bags'

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Bomb Squad team

At least 10 major hotels in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow received bomb threats via emails on Sunday, prompting security personnel to launch a search operation in the premises of those hotels. The threat email was sent by someone Adam Lanza through email ID - Sandyhookchildkilling@outlook.com on Sunday at 8.03 am. The subject of the mail was - 'Bombs in the HOTEL'.

The sender wrote in the threat mail - "Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000, or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs WILL detonate them. To pay the ransom, contact me on my primary email address: shaikha.nasser20077@gmail.com."

Delhi man arrested for posting threat messages to flights on email

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posting threat messages to a flight at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday. Shubham Upadhyay, a resident of Uttam Nagar in the national capital, was arrested for posting two bomb threat messages to draw attention after seeing similar news reports on TV.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said during the intervening night of October 26 and 29, two suspicious and potential bomb threat messages were received at IGI Airport through an email account.

"Immediate action was taken and standard security protocols were followed but the threat was found to be hoax," she said.

A case under section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation (SUA SCA) Act, 1982 and 351(4) the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During investigation, the origin of the messages was traced to an account registered to Upadhyay. Based on manual intelligence and technical surveillance, Upadhyay was apprehended and interrogated. He is a Class 12 pass unemployed man. Rangnani said Upadhyay has admitted to sending the messages after seeing similar news reports on television. He sent the messages to draw attention, she added.

