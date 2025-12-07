'I give up': Third-year student at Noida engineering college dies by suicide Inspector in-charge of Knowledge Park police station, Sarvesh Kumar Singh, said Krishnakant (25), a native of Jharkhand, was pursuing Master of Computer Applications at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET).

Noida:

A third-year student at an engineering institute in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh was found hanging in his hostel room, police said on Sunday. Inspector Sarvesh Kumar Singh, in charge of the Knowledge Park police station, identified the student as Krishnakant (25), a native of Jharkhand.

According to the police, Krishnakant was pursuing an MCA at the Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology (NIET). He was residing in the Crown Hostel with his roommate, Hrithik.

'I give up'

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the room, which read, "I give up. Give my body and all my belongings to my family."

According to police, Krishnakant had called his father earlier in the day and said something that left him deeply worried. Alarmed, the father immediately contacted Hrithik and urged him to check on his son.

Hrithik then sent a friend to the hostel room. The room was found locked from the inside, and repeated calls went unanswered. The latch was eventually broken, and Krishnakant was discovered hanging, the inspector said.

Hrithik told police that Krishnakant had been struggling with a persistent headache for a long time.

