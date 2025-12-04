Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; family alleges mental harassment and monetary pressure by neighbours The mother of the deceased said his son left home in the morning on December 3 and was later found hanging from a ceiling hook of the building.

Bengaluru:

A techie in Bengaluru died by suicide allegedly due to harassment and monetary demands by two neighbours, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at an under-construction building in Nallurhalli, the Whitefield area of the city.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased's mother, Lakshmi Govindaraju, her son Murali, who was constructing a house on a plot he had purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by Usha Nambiar and Shashi Nambiar, who allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from him over a property dispute.

Duo subjected Murali to mental harassment

She further alleged that the duo, along with a few Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) staff members, visited the construction site and mentally harassed Murali when he refused to pay the amount, news agency PTI reported.

According to Govindaraju, Murali left home on the morning of December 3 and was later found hanging from a ceiling hook on the building’s second floor.

Carpenter Ganesh, who had arrived for work, discovered the body and immediately informed the family, the FIR states.

Lakshmi has sought legal action against the two accused. Police have registered a case, and investigations are on.

IAS officer's daughter dies by suicide

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman, daughter of an IAS officer, has allegedly died by suicide at her parental home in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district after making dowry harassment allegations months ago.

Her parents broke open the doors after she didn't come out of the bathroom for a long time and found her hanging, police added. "Madhuri Sahitibai (25), daughter of an IAS officer, was found dead at her parental home on Sunday after previously making dowry harassment allegations," Mangalagiri DSP Murali Krishna told PTI.

A case has been registered under Section 80 (that deals with dowry deaths) of the BNS.

Also Read: 'Feeling suffocated, don't have enough time': BLO dies by suicide in UP, blames SIR work pressure

Also Read: Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law dies by suicide, Police begins forensic investigation