Cheteshwar Pujara's brother-in-law dies by suicide, Police begins forensic investigation Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Pabari, was found dead by suicide at his Rajkot home on Wednesday. Police have begun a forensic investigation, saying the cause is unclear. Family is in shock, and officials urge against speculation as inquiries continue.

Rajkot:

Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara’s brother-in-law, Jeet Pabari, died by suicide on Wednesday at his residence in Harihar Society, Rajkot. The 30-year-old was found unresponsive by family members in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police were immediately informed of the incident. ACP B.J. Chaudhary confirmed that officers responded promptly and began an initial investigation. “The family brought him to the hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. Police were informed thereafter,” Chaudhary said. He added that the residence is currently part of a forensic assessment. “A forensic examination of the house will be carried out, and investigators will revisit the location once the family is in a condition to speak,” he said.

Chaudhary also noted the emotional state of the family. “They are not able to talk right now. The cause of the incident is not clear, and it would be premature to comment at this stage,” he said, urging the public to avoid speculation until the inquiry progresses.

Pabari’s history

Authorities confirmed that Pabari had been involved in a legal matter around a year ago, when a woman filed a complaint against him. He had secured anticipatory bail and appeared before investigators, after which a chargesheet was filed in court. Police clarified that the earlier case forms only a part of his background and that no link to Wednesday’s death has been established.

Notably, Pabari ran an import–export business, and preliminary checks did not indicate financial problems or disputes. Authorities said that all standard angles will continue to be investigated. Police have stated that a detailed forensic review of the residence and statements from family members and other witnesses will guide the next steps. The inquiry will continue over the coming days, focusing on establishing a clear timeline and understanding the circumstances surrounding Pabari’s death.

The incident has left Pujara’s family in shock, with authorities emphasising the need for privacy during the ongoing investigation.