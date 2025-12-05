Man dies by suicide at Bengaluru Metro's Kengeri Station, services affected on purple line Because of the incident, services on the Purple Line were restricted to the Mysuru Road station for several hours on Friday morning.

Bengaluru:

A man died by suicide on the Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line on Friday after jumping in front of a train at the Kengeri Station, according to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The victim, Shant Gaud Patil, was a resident of Vijayapura in Karnataka. The reason for the suicide is not yet known. The incident led to a delay train services on the Purple Line of Bengaluru for a brief period before services resumed to normal at around 9.40 am.



According to the latest update, the body has been removed from the tracks and police have completed their initial investigation. Full services up to Challaghatta Metro Station have now resumed.

Man held over bomb threat to Bengaluru Metro station

On November 18, Police arrested a 62-year-old man, reportedly suffering from a mental illness, for sending a bomb threat by email to Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

The accused, who lived in a rented house in Belthur near Kadugodi, sent the threat mail to BMRCL on November 13 at 11.25 pm. In the email, he warned metro staff that if they "mentally tortured" his ex wife after duty hours, he would blow up one of the metro stations.

Bengaluru City Police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told reporters that an FIR had been registered and the suspect taken into custody. He said the man appeared mentally unsound and had been referred to NIMHANS for further evaluation.

The threat was later declared a hoax. Based on a complaint from a BMRCL official, a case was registered under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Wilson Garden police station and an investigation was initiated.

