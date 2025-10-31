Bengaluru Metro: BMRCL announces operation of fifth metro train on Yellow Line from Nov 1 Bengaluru Metro: With the addition of this train, the frequency of services on the Yellow Line during peak hours will improve to every 15 minutes, compared to the current 19-minute interval, the BMRCL said.

Bengaluru:

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) on Friday announced the operation of fifth metro train on the Yellow Line from November 1. This was announced on the occasion of the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations.

With the addition of this train, the frequency of services on the Yellow Line during peak hours will improve to every 15 minutes, compared to the current 19-minute interval, the BMRCL said.

"This improvement will help provide smoother and more reliable service to commuters with reduced waiting times. This change will be effective on all days," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

However, the BMRCL clarified that there will be no change in the first and last train timings from either terminal—R V Road and Bommasandra. The BMRCL also urged commuters to take note of the change and make use of the enhanced metro services.

Bengaluru Metro: Travel time to be reduced on Yellow LIne

Notably, the fifth Namma metro train on the Yellow Line will connect RV Road and Bommasandra. The train will decrease the interval between trains from the current 19 minutes to 15 minutes.

As per the updates from the BMRCL officials, the new train has passed all safety and technical checks and is ready for public service. The final phase of technical trials is also nearing completion, and authorities have confirmed that operations will officially begin in November.

The commuters must note that the fifth train launch is a significant step towards improving service frequency and easing traffic in South Bengaluru. The train is one of the several trains being assembled in India by Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd in a partnership with the Chinese company CRRC.

Big achievement for Yellow Line

The Yellow Line was first inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, 2025 and in the beginning, the route started with only three trains that operated with a 25-minute interval. Later, the fourth train was added on September 10, bringing the frequency down to 19 minutes.

Now, with the fifth train on this route, the line will operate at 15-minute intervals-providing smoother, faster, and more reliable connectivity to thousands of daily commuters across South Bengaluru.

Also Read:

Bengaluru's Namma metro to be renamed 'Basava metro'? Here's what Siddaramaiah plans to recommend