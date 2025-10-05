Bengaluru's Namma metro to be renamed 'Basava metro'? Here's what Siddaramaiah plans to recommend Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has proposed renaming Bengaluru’s Namma Metro as "Basava Metro", in honour of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna.

Bengaluru:

At the Basava Culture Campaign-2025 closing event, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared his intent to rename the Namma Metro as Basava Metro, after Vishwaguru Basavanna, a spiritual leader and champion of caste reform and social equality in the 12th century. “If this were entirely a state government project, I would have announced it as ‘Basava Metro’ today itself,” Siddaramaiah said.

Who was Basavanna?

Basavanna, also known as Vishwaguru Basavanna, was a 12th-century Lingayat philosopher, poet, and statesman. He founded Anubhava Mantapa, the world’s first democratic spiritual assembly, and led a movement against caste hierarchy, promoting a classless and casteless society. In January 2024, the Karnataka government officially declared him as the “Cultural Leader of Karnataka.”

Calling himself a lifelong admirer of Basavanna, Siddaramaiah said the saint’s teachings remain timeless. He drew parallels between Basava philosophy and India’s constitutional values, especially equality, liberty, and fraternity. “Dr Ambedkar reflected Basavanna’s aspirations in the Constitution. Sharana culture and constitutional ideals are one and the same,” he stated.

To further honour Basavanna’s legacy, Siddaramaiah announced:

A new Vachana University will be established next year to study Basava philosophy.

All government offices in Karnataka are now required to display Basavanna’s portrait.

Welfare schemes and guarantees are being designed to ensure equal opportunity for all, in line with Basava’s vision.

What next?

If the central government approves the proposal, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, a joint venture between the state and Centre could soon be known as Basava Metro.