Noida: Thar SUV goes rogue in Car Market, hits multiple vehicles; driver nabbed | VIDEO A terrifying video of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows the driver recklessly speeding the Thar SUV, hitting bikes and scooters, and then fleeing the scene at high speed.

A shocking video of a Thar SUV driving on the wrong side and ramming into multiple vehicles in Noida Phase 1 is going viral on social media. The incident, which reportedly took place two days ago, shows the SUV recklessly hitting several cars and two-wheelers in the car market before speeding away from the scene.

According to police, the vehicle was being driven by a person named Sachin Lohia who is a student and a resident of Delhi. Lohia had reportedly visited Noida to get accessories installed in his vehicle. However, what was supposed to be a routine visit turned chaotic when he got into an argument with the shop staff, they said. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation between Lohia and the shopkeeper, police added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

What led to the incident?

As the argument turned violent and a crowd began to gather, Lohia allegedly panicked and tried to flee the spot. In a desperate bid to escape, he drove his SUV in the wrong direction and collided it with multiple vehicles along the way. Eyewitnesses in the area were left stunned as the Thar mowed through traffic before disappearing from sight.

Police probe on

During police interrogation, Lohia claimed he was terrified by the growing crowd, which led to his rash attempt to flee. He also alleged that people began pelting stones at his vehicle while he tried to escape. Meanwhile, the Noida Police are currently investigating the matter and have assured strict action. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and gathering statements to determine the extent of damages and ensure accountability.

