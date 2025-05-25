Taj Mahal to get anti-drone security system amid heightened vigilance Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) explained that the system will use a "soft kill" approach by jamming the signal of any unauthorized drone entering the area, effectively disabling it mid-air.

Agra:

The security of the iconic Taj Mahal is set to be enhanced with the installation of a high-tech anti-drone system to counter aerial threats, a senior official confirmed on Sunday. Currently protected by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Uttar Pradesh Police, the monument will soon gain an additional layer of defense through sophisticated drone neutralisation technology.

The decision follows India’s targeted strikes on May 7 under Operation Sindoor—aimed at nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre. In response, Pakistan launched artillery shelling, missile attacks, and drone strikes, all of which were successfully neutralised by Indian forces, underscoring the urgent need for anti-drone capabilities at critical sites.

Drone jamming within 200-meter radius

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security), Syed Arib Ahmad, stated: “An anti-drone system will be installed at the Taj Mahal complex. The system will have a range of 7–8 kilometers but will be most effective within a 200-meter radius around the main dome.”

He explained that the system will use a "soft kill" approach by jamming the signal of any unauthorized drone entering the area, effectively disabling it mid-air.

Special response team in the works

Ahmad also revealed that police personnel are undergoing training to operate the new system, and a dedicated response team is being assembled.

“The team will trace the origin of the drone and secure the location where it is brought down,” he said. The installation is expected to be completed in the next few days.

As one of the most visited monuments in India and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal is not just a cultural landmark but also a symbol of national heritage, making its protection a top priority for security agencies.

(With PTI inputs)